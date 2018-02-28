York College's Dalton Myers. YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: JOHN A. PAVONCELLO -- jpavoncello@yorkdispatch.com.) Story Highlights Two York College men's basketball players have earned All-CAC first-team recognition.

Seniors Dalton Myers and Blayde Reich earned the honors.

York will play host to an NCAA Division III playoff pod this weekend.

Two of the leaders on York College's championship men's basketball team earned All-Capital Athletic Conference first-team honors on Wednesday.

Seniors Dalton Myers and Blayde Reich were recognized. Myers is making his second appearance on the first team, while Reich moves up to first team after being a second-team honoree last year.

The duo led the Spartans to a regular-season CAC co-championship with Christopher Newport to go with a conference tournament title. York enters the NCAA Division III playoffs this weekend at 23-4.

The 6-foot, 7-inch Myers leads the Spartans in scoring at 17.5 points per game. He is adding 4.6 rebounds per game and is shooting 55.4 percent from the floor. Myers is ninth in school history in scoring with 1,451 points. Myers is fourth in the CAC in scoring and fourth in field goal percentage.

The 6-5 Reich is York's second-leading scorer at 17 points per game, while also averaging 7.6 rebounds per game. He is shooting 54.5 percent from the floor. Reich is is 20th all-time in York scoring with 1,127 points and is ninth in career rebounds with 570. Reich is fifth in the CAC in scoring and third in rebounding.

The Spartans begin the NCAA playoffs at 1 p.m. Friday when they host Yeshiva University.

Aaron McFarland of Christopher Newport is the CAC Player of the Year, Drew Johnson of Mary Washington is the CAC Rookie of the Year and John Krikorian of Christopher Newport is the Jeff Gamber CAC Coach of the Year.

OTHER YORK

COLLEGE NOTES

Women's lacrosse team wins battle of top-10 teams: In a battle of two teams ranked in the top 10 nationally in NCAA Division III women's lacrosse, York College rolled past visiting Franklin & Marshall on Wednesday, 9-4.

York, which came in ranked No. 6 by the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association, improved to 2-0. F&M, ranked No. 10, fell to 1-2.

Devin Hursey had two goals and two assists to lead York. Regan Cook and Caitlin Rankin each added two goals for the Spartans. Meghan Fox had a goal and an assist. York's Charlotte Wright had 10 saves in goal.

Softball team sweeps: The York College softball team swept their two games Wednesday in Clermont, Florida.

The Spartans earned a 7-3 win over Rose-Hulman in the opener and followed that with a 5-1 win over Alverno in the second game. York improved to 5-3.

In the opener, Haley Hirn had three hits, two runs scored and an RBI for York, while Melissa Jurkiewicz got the win with 4 1/3 innings of shutout pitching.

In the second game, Ashley Meekins and Hirn homered. Meekins had two RBIs. Ginger Lewis pitched six shutout innings to get the win.

Ross leads baseball team to win: Andrew Ross threw 6 1/3 shutout innings, striking out nine, to lead the York baseball team to a 4-0 win over John Jay in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Wednesday. York improved to 2-1.

Brandon Haggerty and Zac Stoll combined for 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief. Stoll got the save. Jack Barry led York's offense with three hits, including two doubles, while driving in one and scoring one.