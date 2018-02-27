Buy Photo York College's Katie Wagner. YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights Two former teammates at Susquehannock High School have earned All-CAC honors in women's basketball.

York College's Katie Wagner and Christopher Newport's Makenzie Fancher earned first-team recognition.

Dallastown grad Katie McGowan, who also plays for York, was picked for the second team.

Two former teammates at Susquehannock High School are together again — as members of the All-Capital Athletic Conference Women's Basketball First Team.

York College's Katie Wagner and Christopher Newport's Makenzie Fancher earned the honor Tuesday. Both are 5-foot, 7-inch senior guards.

Fancher had twice previously earned second-team All-CAC honors. Wagner earned her first All-CAC recognition.

In addition, Dallastown graduate Kate McGowan, a 5-11 junior forward at York College, was picked for the All-CAC second team.

Wagner enjoyed the best season of her career in every category, averaging 12.9 points per game, the second-best on the team, and 4.7 rebounds per game. She led York in steals (2.1) and assists per game (2.8). She shot 51.4 percent from the field.

Wagner finished her career with 1,077 points, 358 rebounds, 212 assists and 161 steals.

A three-year starter, Fancher has played in 112 career games, ranking eighth all-time at CNU. She also ranks in the top 10 in career assists and 3-pointers made.



This season, Fancher has hit a career-high 46 3-pointers at a 38-percent clip, also a career-best. She ranks fourth in NCAA Division III in assist-to-turnover ratio with a 2.75 clip. She is third on the team in scoring at 7.9 points per game, while ranking second in assists (3.3 pg) and steals (2.1).

Makenzie Fancher (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT UNIVERSITY)

The Captains are 23-4 and went 16-2 in the CAC, qualifying for the NCAA Division III playoffs.

McGowan led York in both scoring and rebounding at 13.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. She will enter her senior season with 604 points, 340 rebounds, 101 assists, 89 steals and 30 blocks.

York finished the season 18-9 overall and 13-5 in the CAC.

Marymount's Leah Hurst is the CAC Player of the Year and Marymount's Ashlee Rogers is the CAC Coach of the Year. Southern Virginia's Katie Garrish is the CAC Rookie of the Year.

OTHER YORK

COLLEGE NOTES

Myers one of 10 finalists for Jostens Trophy: York College senior men's basketball forward Dalton Myers has been named as one of 10 finalists for the 2018 Jostens Trophy.

The award is given annually by the the Rotary Club of Salem, Virginia, to honor the outstanding men's and women's NCAA Division III basketball players in the nation. The award takes into account athletics, academics and community service.

Buy Photo York College's Dalton Myers is up for the Jostens Trophy. YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)

Myers helped York to a 23-4 record, a CAC title and an NCAA Division III playoff berth. Myers is the third Spartan to advance to the top 10, joining Brandon Bushey (2005-06) and Keli Ward (2008-09)

Myers leads the Spartans in scoring at 17.5 points per game. He is adding 4.6 rebounds per game and is shooting 55.4 percent from the floor, 42 percent from 3-point range and 80 percent from the free throw line. Myers is ninth in school history with 1,451 points.

Myers recently earned CoSIDA All-District IV Academic honors. He carries a graduate grade-point average of 3.66 after graduating in May with his undergraduate degree in biology. Myers owned a undergrad GPA of 3.73. Myers is also involved in a number of charitable endeavors.

The winners will be notified March 9, with the awards presentation on Thursday, March 15, as part of the men's basketball D-III Final Four in Salem, Virginia.

Game times set for York playoff games: The game times for the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament games at York College this weekend have been finalized.

The Spartans kick off the entire D-III tournament when York will play host to Yeshiva (18-10) at 1 p.m. Friday at Charles Wolf Gymnasium inside the Grumbacher Center. Hamilton (22-4) will then face Nazareth (20-7) at 3:30 p.m. in the second game of the pod.

If York wins its opener, the pod final will be 7 p.m. Saturday at Wolf Gym. If Yeshiva is victorious, the pod final will tip off at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, again at Wolf Gym.

Ticket prices for the tournament games will be $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. Tickets will be available at 11:30 a.m. Friday and doors will open to the gym at noon.

Spartans roll in men's tennis: The York College men's tennis team rolled to an 8-1 victory over Cabrini on Tuesday.

It was the opening match of York's trip to Hilton Head, South Carolina.

South Western grad Ben Sentz, Red Lion grad Sam Innerst, Central York grad Devin Lehigh, Lukas Olson and Sam Price earned straight-set singles wins for the Spartans. Innerst/Lehigh, Sentz/Price and Tyler Richard/Justin Rose won in doubles.

York improved to 5-3. Cabrini fell to 3-2.

Softball team splits: The York College softball team split a pair of games Tuesday in Clermont, Florida, beating Hanover, 9-5, and falling to Adrian, 3-2 in nine innings. York is 3-3 overall.

In the win vs. Hanover, Savannah Zittle had a three-run double to lead the Spartans. In the loss to Adrian, Melissa Jurkiewicz pitched a complete game, going 8 1/3 innings and allowing just one earned run, but took the loss. Jurkiewicz, however, did get the win in the opener with two shutout innings of relief.

Baseball team now 1-1: The York College baseball team is off to up-and-down start during its trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

York (1-1) lost its opener to Johnson & Wales on Monday, 11-0, but rebounded to pound Johnson & Wales on Tuesday, 11-2. York plays John Jay on Wednesday.