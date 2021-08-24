New Penn State men's basketball coach lands program's top recruit in past five years

JON SAUBER

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Penn State men's basketball has added its first top-150 recruit since 2016 on Monday afternoon, as four-star combo guard Jameel Brown committed to the Nittany Lions.

Brown is listed at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds and plays for Haverford School in Philadelphia. He's the No. 111 player in the country, No. 19 combo guard and No. 2 player in Pennsylvania in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings.

The four-star would be the first top-150 player to sign with Penn State since Lamar Stevens and Tone Carr signed with the 2016 recruiting class. Brown was previously committed to Purdue when now-Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry was on the program's staff.

The high school senior projects as a Power-5 starter, according to 247Sports Director of Basketball Scouting Jerry Meyer's scouting report on Brown's 247Sports profile page.

"Quality length and strength for a combo guard who is capable of playing the one through the three," the report reads. "Not a vertical athlete put a power based athlete who also has a quick burst. Solid shooter from deep but shoots with a low trajectory that can lead to missing short. Has touch and craftiness going to the basket. Functional ball handler who can attack with either hand and utilizes changes of speed. Finds teammates off the dribble. Plays with composure and is ready to make the long pass and the well timed pass. Rebounds with strength and has strong hands. Has great potential as a defender because of his versatility, instinct, quick burst and sure hands."

Brown is the third commitment in Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, joining three-star wing Evan Mahaffey and unranked point guard Kanye Clary. The latest commitment boosts the class from No. 50 overall to No. 21 overall in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.