Penn State set to hire Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry as men's basketball head coach

JON SAUBER

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Penn State men's basketball has its new head coach.

The Nittany Lions are set to hire Purdue associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry to lead the men's basketball team, a source confirmed to the Centre Daily Times.

The expected hire was first reported by Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

The new leader of the Nittany Lions will come to University Park with plenty of valuable experience on his resume. Shrewsberry has worked under two of the most successful coaches in basketball for the past 13 years.

He worked under Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens from 2008-11, when the pair was at Butler and made back-to-back appearances in the National Championship Game in 2010 and 2011, and then again worked with Stevens in Boston from 2013-19.

Shrewsberry spent the rest of that time working alongside Purdue head coach Matt Painter with the Boilermakers from 2011-13 and from 2019 to present.

The Penn State job opened up after former head coach Pat Chambers resigned in October following an internal investigation. Former assistant Jim Ferry served as interim head coach since Chambers' departure and led the Nittany Lions to an 11-14 season. Penn State's 2020-21 campaign officially ended Sunday night when the Nittany Lions were denied a bid to the National Invitational Tournament.

Penn State did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the impending hire of Shrewsberry.