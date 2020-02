CLOSE York County basketball official Kevin Lawrence wears a microphone to show what it's like to be a youth official. York Dispatch

Buy Photo West York's players, from left, Alayna Harris, Makennah Hoffman and Alyssa Zorbaugh celebrate their team's 26-22 win over host Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The York-Adams League basketball playoffs start this weekend with quarterfinal doubleheaders.

Here are the official pairings for both the boys' and girls' tournaments:

BOYS' TOURNAMENT

Friday's Quarterfinals

Division I No. 1 seed Central York (18-3) vs. Division II No. 3 seed West York (13-9) at Red Lion, 6 p.m.

Division III No. 1 seed Littlestown (18-4) vs. Division II No. 2 seed York Suburban at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Division I No. 2 seed New Oxford (19-3) vs. Division III No. 2 seed Hanover (13-9) at West York, 6 p.m.

Division II No. 1 seed Gettysburg (21-0) vs. Division I No. 3 seed York High (15-6) at West York, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS' TOURNAMENT

Saturday's Quarterfinals

Division I No. 1 seed Central York (18-3) vs. Division II No. 3 seed Eastern York (16-6) at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Division III No. 1 seed Delone Catholic (22-0) vs. Division II No. 2 seed Gettysburg (20-2) at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

Division I No. 2 seed Red Lion (18-4) at Division III No. 2 seed Bermudian Springs (18-3) at Dover, 6 p.m.

Division II No. 1 seed West York (19-3) at Division I No. 3 seed Dallastown (15-7) at Dover, 7:30 p.m.