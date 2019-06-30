Patrick Chambers (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO)

If you received a parking ticket in State College on Thursday, there’s a chance Penn State men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers paid it for you.

Chambers spent part of the afternoon with an officer from the borough’s Parking Department paying violations for those with expired meters. Chambers dropped cash in several violation envelopes along with a note that read in part, “It’s never fun getting a ticket, we’ve got you covered this time.”

A Penn State spokesperson said that Chambers paid seven or eight tickets (approved by the athletic department’s compliance office) during the day. The note called this one of the team’s “Random Acts of Climbness,” a reference to Chambers’ “Climb with us" slogan for the program.

Chambers has promoted his program energetically like this for years. Recently, players brought snacks to elementary-school kids, and staff members carried shoppers’ groceries to their cars.

And this isn’t the first time Chambers tried to help those parking downtown. Last year the coach added quarters to expiring meters downtown.

In 2018, Penn State extended Chambers’ contract through the 2021-22 season.