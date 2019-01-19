Story Highlights Jermaine Marshall, 28, was found dead in France on Friday.

Jermaine Marshall (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY)

A former York County basketball standout has died in France at age 28.

Jermaine Marshall starred at Red Land High School and also played three seasons for the Penn State men's basketball team. He was found dead Friday, according to his professional basketball team in France.

The basketball team, Hermine Nantes Basket, which competes in the country’s second-tier pro league (LNB Pro B), originally stated he was found dead inside his apartment. But it later removed that information from its online statements regarding Marshall.

No other information was immediately made available.

Marshall scored more than 1,400 points during his Red Land basketball career. Marshall also played for the York Ballers AAU team.

The York Ballers AAU Twitter site posted the following message:

I am hearing York Baller Alum Jermaine Marshall, Penn State grad and currently playing in France, passed away. R i p Jemaine, best wishes to his family pic.twitter.com/woxGjq6Wli — York Ballers Inc (@yorkballers) January 18, 2019

Marshall, a native of Etters in York County, began his Penn State career during the 2010-2011 season, the last year the Nittany Lions made the NCAA tournament. He saw minimal action in 28 games but started to make his mark as a sophomore, when he led the team with 43 3-pointers. As a junior, he averaged 15.3 points per game — sixth-best in the Big Ten Conference — and combined with D.J. Newbill to form one of the Big Ten’s best tandems.

He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention that season and attempted to pursue a professional career before eventually transferring to Arizona State, where he was tied for fifth in the Pac-12 in scoring (15.3 points per game).

Hermine Nantes Basketball released a brief statement about Marshall on Friday, saying it will not play a scheduled game Saturday against ADA Blois due to Marshall’s death.

“The Club joins the pain of his family and loved ones and gives them all support to face this terrible ordeal,” part of the statement read, as translated from French by Google.

Marshall was the team’s leading scorer this season, averaging 14.4 points per game — 41 total points more through 14 games than No. 2 scorer Laurence Ekperigin.

Since moving on from college, Marshall didn’t stay in one place long. He played for an Italian team in 2014-2015, then moved to Hungary the next season, followed by Cyprus and Netherlands the season after, then Finland and now France.

According to a news release from the French Pro B league, as translated by Google, every team this weekend will honor Marshall with a moment of silence.