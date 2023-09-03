Central York's Beau Pribula scores first collegiate touchdown in Penn State win

Central York graduate Beau Pribula made his Penn State football debut Saturday night, and the quarterback punctuated a Nittany Lion victory with a rushing touchdown.

Pribula entered for Drew Allar as Penn State took the field with 3:35 remaining and led a 46-yard scoring drive. His first collegiate carry went for 11 yards and a first down on a third-and-10. He added a two-yard rush and a seven-yard pass to Malick Meiga, the latter of which converted a fourth down and brought Penn State down to the 5-yard line. And two plays later, he scampered into the end zone for the first time.

The touchdown came with 29 seconds left on the clock and gave Penn State a 38-15 lead, which held up as the final score. (The Nittany Lions were favored by either 20.5 or 21 points at most sportsbooks, so plenty of bettors won or lost money on the play.)

Pribula, a redshirt freshman, competed with sophomore Drew Allar for the starting job all offseason. Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin never officially named a starter, although Allar — a former five-star recruit who impressed in a slew of appearances in 2022 — was always the expected starter. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in Saturday's win.

MORE:Drew Allar shines in No. 7 Penn State's opening 38-15 victory over West Virginia

MORE:York-Adams League Week 2 football roundup

Pribula, who moved to quarterback at Central York as a sophomore following the graduation of his brother, Cade, blossomed into a three-star recruit at the position and led the Panthers to the PIAA Class 6A championship game in 2020. He committed to Penn State in 2021, joining Allar and the rest of a decorated recruiting class. And as the Nittany Lions chase a Big Ten title and first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, it appears Pribula may be more than just a standard backup.

"Beau has a lot of traits that aren't going to show up in a traditional practice," Franklin said after the game. "When I went to watch him play in high school, it was one of the more impressive things to watch. Just his poise and ability to spread the ball around, so we've got confidence in those two guys (Allar and Pribula). It's something to build on. There's going to be a different style. He's still able to throw the ball and be successful. We didn't ask him to do that in this game based on what school it was and where the ball was. But there are some things that are going to show up in Beau's game that he's going to help us this year."

Pribula will likely have a chance for more playing time in Week 2 when Penn State hosts Delaware, an FCS team. That game kicks off at noon Saturday, Sept. 9, on Peacock.

Mixed results: On the other side of Saturday's Penn State-West Virginia game, Mountaineers freshman running back Jahiem White (York High) did not see the field. White and Pribula shared the field three times as rivals in high school, and they were reunited in State College. White can appear in four games this season without burning his redshirt, so while he's part of a crowded running back room, he might not have to wait much longer to join the action.

Another local standout, Dallastown's Kenny Johnson, had two receptions for 17 yards in his debut for Pittsburgh on Saturday. The true freshman saw action in the second half of the Panthers' 45-7 win over Wofford. Johnson impressed in fall camp and could see more regular action this season.

Cade Pribula is currently the starting quarterback at FCS-level Sacred Heart in Fairfield, Connecticut. The Pioneers opened their 2023 season with a 19-14 loss to Lafayette on Saturday. Pribula completed 17 of 28 passes for 138 yards; his touchdown pass with 11:41 remaining gave the Pioneers the lead, but he was intercepted in the end zone on a fourth-down throw from the 5-yard line that helped seal the deal for the visitors.