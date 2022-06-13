Penn State adds in-state wide receiver to 2023 recruiting class

JON SAUBER

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Penn State football added to its 2023 class Sunday evening with an in-state pickup. Three-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes announced his commitment to the program via his Twitter account.

Haynes announced his commitment just over a week after receiving a scholarship offer from the Nittany Lions. He made the decision with offers from eight other programs, including Big Ten foes Minnesota and Rutgers.

The in-state receiver plays for North Penn High School in Lansdale, Pennsylvania and received his offer from Penn State after camping for the Nittany Lions over the first weekend of June.

His addition to the class brings it to 13 total commitments. He's the second receiver to join the group after Ejani Shakir made the call in early May.

WIth Haynes on board, the class ranks No. 4 in the nation and second in the Big Ten according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings. It trails only the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten, along with Notre Dame and Texas Tech nationally.