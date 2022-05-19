In Penn State news, Jahan Dotson signs deal with Commanders; Drew Hartlaub cut by Panthers

STAFF AND WIRE REPORT

Former Penn State star receiver Jahan Dotson — a first-round draft pick — signed a standard four-year rookie contract with the Washington Commanders Wednesday.

The deal is worth about $15.05 million and carries an approximate $2.74 million salary cap charge for the 2022 season.

Dotson was the 16th pick in the NFL Draft after the Commanders traded back from No. 11. Dotson was the fifth wideout off the board but was one of Washington’s top targets.

The Commanders will be counting on Dotson right away as the likely second wideout on the roster behind former Ohio State receiver Terry McLaurin. As the number two WR, Dotson will likely draw less attention and single coverage — something he didn’t see much with the Nittany Lions.

The news wasn't as good for another former Penn State player.

South Western High School graduate Drew Hartlaub was cut by the Carolina Panthers this week.

A former walk-on, Hartlaub had used his elite speed to become a special-teams ace at Penn State. He then ran a 4.22 40-yard dash time at Penn State's pro day to attract the attention of NFL scouts. If official, his run would have been good to tie the NFL Combine all-time record.

Hartlaub went undrafted, but signed a free-agent contract with the Panthers.

The 5-foot, 11-inch, 180-pound Hartlaub, however, was let go by Carolina after just one one practice on Saturday.

Over his four-year, 43-game collegiate career, Hartlaub had 16 tackles and two fumble recoveries.