Penn State football program adds commitment from 4-star wide receiver from New Jersey

JON SAUBER

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Penn State football made an addition to its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday night. Four-star wide receiver Ejani Shakir announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin via his personal Twitter account.

Shakir is the No. 42 wide receiver in the country and the No. 4 player in New Jersey according to the On3 Consensus rankings. He will play his senior season at Winslow Township in New Jersey, where former Penn State football players Bill Belton and Christian Hackenberg are on staff as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, respectively.

He played his first three years of high school football for Pennsauken High School. He racked up 1,964 yards and 21 touchdowns over three seasons, including 555 yards and six touchdowns as a junior.

Shakir chose the Nittany Lions over 11 other scholarship offers, including those from Boston College and West Virginia.

He's projected to be a draftable player down the road, with 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Brian Dohn projecting him as anywhere from a fourth to a seventh round pick on Shakir's 247Sports profile.

"Has decent size, and frame will allow for weight room development and the addition of muscle mass," Dohn's report reads. "Multi-sport athlete ran impressive 21.82 in 200 meters in spring 2021. Three-phase player on football field who is dangerous in return game. Can line up wide or in slot. Gets off line of scrimmage quickly and cleanly and into route. Smooth route runner who does not look stressed running full speed. Good ball skills with ability to separate down field. Secures ball quickly after catch and pierces defenders to go north-south."

"Does not waste time dancing after catch. Has impressive yards-after-catch ability. Very good body control. Adjusts to poorly thrown balls to make acrobatic catches. Willing blocker on edge and down the field. Because of speed, does not face press coverage often at high school level. Has to add strength in the upper body to better handle jams and to win one-on-one battles down the field. Has to refine route running skills and be more precise getting into breaks. Chance to be No. 1 receiver for Power 5 program. Late round NFL draft potential."

Shakir is the first receiver to join the class and his commitment brings Penn State's total to 12, with him slotting in as the fourth-highest rated according to the On3 Consensus ratings.

The group is No. 8 in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten, according to the On3 Consensus team rankings.