Former York-Adams football player signs free-agent NFL contract

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

South Western High School graduate Drew Hartlaub will get an opportunity to play in the NFL.

The former York-Adams League player has signed a free-agent contract with the Carolina Panthers.

Hartlaub was a walk-on for the Penn State Nittany Lions who earned a scholarship during his final season this past fall.

The speedy Hartlaub was a special-teams ace with the Nittany Lions and will likely try to fill a similar role with the Panthers.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Over his four-year, 43-game collegiate career, Hartlaub had 16 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

The 5-foot, 11-inch, 180-pound Hartlaub attracted the attention of the NFL scouts when he ran a blistering time of 4.22 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Penn State’s pro day.

If official, his run would have been good to tie the NFL Combine all-time record.

Also at PSU’s pro day, Hartlaub put up a 36-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet, 9 inches.

At Carolina, Hartlaub will play under another former PSU walk-on, Matt Rhule, who is the Panthers’ head coach.

According to a report from Pro Football Focus’s Doug Kyed, Hartlaub’s undrafted free- agent deal includes a $6,000 signing bonus.

According to the Centre Daily Times, other PSU players to agree to free-agent contracts were linebacker Ellis Brooks with the Green Bay Packers, defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo with the Atlanta Falcons and offensive guard Eric Wilson with the New Orleans Saints.

The Lions had eight players selected in the NFL draft from Thursday through Saturday. They were:

Wideout Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders, first round.

Edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie, Atlanta Falcons, second round.

Safety Jaquan Brisker, Chicago Bears, second round.

Linebacker Brandon Smith, Carolina Panthers, fourth round.

Punter Jordan Strout, Baltimore Ravens, fourth round.

Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, San Francisco 49ers, sixth round.

Offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, Green Bay Packers, seventh round.

Linebacker Jesse Luketa, Arizona Cardinals, seventh round.

The eight PSU players drafted ranked fourth among all colleges, behind only Georgia (15), LSU (10) and Cincinnati (nine). The Lions were No. 1 among Big Ten programs.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.