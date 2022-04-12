Penn State dives into transfer portal to land edge rusher who was former 4-star recruit

JON SAUBER

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

The Penn State football program picked up a commitment from the transfer portal Tuesday morning at a major position of need.

Former four-star defensive end Demeioun Robinson announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin via his personal Twitter account.

Robinson was a highly touted pass rusher in the 2021 recruiting class and signed with Maryland out of high school. He recorded 12 tackles and two sacks in eight games played in his lone season with the Terrapins.

The sophomore defensive end was ranked as the No. 68 player in the country and the No. 4 EDGE as a recruit according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn projected him as a potential first round pick down the road in a scouting report on his profile page.

"Has length in his frame and offers position versatility as a defensive end or outside linebacker," Dohn's report from January 2021 read. "Can bulk up to 250 (or) play at 230 but needs to continue to add strength to his upper body. Shows fast-twitch muscles in ability to get off at snap. Has lower body flexibility to dip shoulder and get around edge to accelerate into backfield. Has speed to chase plays down from behind. Shows off-ball quickness. Has to work on stacking and shedding blocks and being able to anchor when ball is run at him. Has ability to play immediately at high-level program."

Robinson is the third player to commit to Penn State from the transfer portal this cycle, joining former Western Kentucky wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley — who enrolled in December — and former Cornell offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad — who is set to enroll later this offseason.

The latest addition could help fill a position of need for the Nittany Lions, with Franklin saying the team would be looking to add defensive end help earlier this month.

"We need more consistent edge pressure," Franklin said April 6. "Between developing the guys we have and then we're looking into the portal a little bit for that as well. Very similar to what we did with (Arnold Ebiketie), we gotta find somebody that can come in and help us with edge pressure and affecting the quarterback."