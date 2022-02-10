Penn State releases revised 2022 football schedule: Check out the changes

STAFF REPORT

Penn State released a revised 2022 football schedule on Thursday.

The Nittany Lions will now open the 2022 football season on Thursday night, Sept.1, at Purdue.

Penn State's revised 2022 schedule can be seen below. All times and network designations are TBD.

Sept. 1 at Purdue

Sept. 10 Ohio

Sept. 17 at Auburn

Sept. 24 Central Michigan

Oct. 1 Northwestern

Oct. 8 Bye Week

Oct. 15 at Michigan

Oct. 22 Minnesota

Oct. 29 Ohio State

Nov. 5 at Indiana

Nov. 12 Maryland

Nov. 19 at Rutgers

Nov. 26 Michigan State

