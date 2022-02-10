Penn State releases revised 2022 football schedule: Check out the changes
STAFF REPORT
Penn State released a revised 2022 football schedule on Thursday.
The Nittany Lions will now open the 2022 football season on Thursday night, Sept.1, at Purdue.
Penn State's revised 2022 schedule can be seen below. All times and network designations are TBD.
Sept. 1 at Purdue
Sept. 10 Ohio
Sept. 17 at Auburn
Sept. 24 Central Michigan
Oct. 1 Northwestern
Oct. 8 Bye Week
Oct. 15 at Michigan
Oct. 22 Minnesota
Oct. 29 Ohio State
Nov. 5 at Indiana
Nov. 12 Maryland
Nov. 19 at Rutgers
Nov. 26 Michigan State