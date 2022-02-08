Penn State football team adds top transfer target for offensive line

ADAM BITTNER

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

Penn State has added some bulk to its cushy offensive line.

Cornell's Hunter Nourzad announced Monday via Twitter that he has committed to join the Nittany Lions after leaving the Big Red back via the NCAA's transfer portal in November.

The 6-foot-4, 298-pound senior was a force to be reckoned with in Ithaca in 2021, earning first-team All-Ivy League and second-team Ivy League All-American nods after starting 10 games at right tackle.

Now he'll join a unit that struggled to pave the way for the Lions' running game and often gave opponents free shots at quarterback Sean Clifford.

Where, exactly, he'll fit remains to be seen. But the Mariatta, Ga., product comes as one of the more highly regarded players in the transfer this portal this offseason and held offers from schools including Auburn and Big Ten rival Iowa, according to the list of top choices he posted in early January.

Nourzad will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, as he lost all of 2020 to the Ivy League's cancellation amid the pandemic.