Who's staying and who's going from Penn State football's 2021 roster? Here's the latest

JON SAUBER

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Penn State football's roster has been in flux over the last two months as players with eligibility remaining announced their decisions to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft, leave for the transfer portal and return for the 2022 college football season.

The Nittany Lions have seen several key contributors announce their intentions in one direction or another, including redshirt senior starting quarterback Sean Clifford.

Let's take a look at who is staying for 2022 and who is going for Penn State. This list will be updated as more changes are announced.

Staying

Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher: Mustipher announced he will be returning for his final season of eligibility. He suffered a season-ending injury in October.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr.: Porter Jr. made it public on Christmas Day that he'll return in 2022.

Safety Ji'Ayir Brown: Following in the footsteps of safety Jaquan Brisker who returned for a final year in 2021, Brown announced he'll return for 2022.

Quarterback Sean Clifford: Clifford announced in early December that he's returning for a sixth season and potentially a fourth as the team's starting quarterback.

Longsnapper Chris Stoll: Stoll is one of the only key special teamers to announce he'll return for 2022.

Linebacker Jonathan Sutherland: Sutherland, who primarily played safety in his career, announced he'll return and is expected to play more at linebacker in 2022.

Going

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson: Penn State's star receiver entered the 2022 NFL Draft and leaves as one of the most prolific playmakers in program history.

Offensive tackle Rasheed Walker: Walker is entering the 2022 NFL Draft after starting for Penn State at left tackle.

Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie: Ebiketie led the Nittany Lions in sacks in his only year after transferring in from Temple. He's entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

Linebacker Brandon Smith: Smith entered the 2022 NFL Draft after only three years at Penn State.

Defensive end/linebacker Jesse Luketa: Luketa improved his value by showing he can play defensive end and linebacker in 2021 before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Linebacker Ellis Brooks: Brooks had one year of eligibility remaining but chose to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft rather than return for the 2022 season.

Kicker/punter Jordan Stout: Stout showcased his versatility as a kickoff specialist and punter, making him a difficult cog to replace after he entered the 2022 NFL Draft.

Running back Noah Cain: Cain entered the transfer portal and quickly announced his commitment to LSU less than 48 hours after his entry was initially reported.

Offensive tackle Des Holmes: Holmes entered the transfer portal in early December but has yet to announce his next destination.

Guard Mike Miranda: Miranda was removed from Penn State's roster when it was updated Jan. 17.

Defensive tackle Fred Hansard: Hansard was removed from Penn State's roster when it was updated Jan. 17.

Wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown: Sullivan-Brown was removed from Penn State's roster when it was updated Jan. 17.

Wide receiver Daniel George: George was removed from Penn State's roster when it was updated Jan. 17.

Guard Anthony Whigan: Whigan was removed from Penn State's roster when it was updated Jan. 17.

Special teamer Drew Hartlaub: Hartlaub, a key special teams player in 2021, was removed from Penn State's roster when it was updated Jan. 17. Hartlaub is a South Western High School graduate. The former walk-on was put on scholarship last season.

Cornerback A.J. Lytton: Lytton, another key special teams player in 2021, was removed from Penn State's roster when it was updated Jan. 17.

Safety Tyler Rudolph: Rudolph entered the transfer portal in November and has transferred to UMass.

Safety Enzo Jennings: Jennings entered the portal in early December and has yet to announce his next destination.

Quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson: After losing his spot as Clifford's backup in 2021, Roberson entered the transfer portal and announced he's transferring to UConn.

Wide receiver Norval Black: The wide receiver entered the transfer portal in December and has not announced his next destination.

Defensive tackle Joseph Appiah Darkwa: Darkwa entered the portal in January and has yet to choose where he'll head to next.

Defensive tackle Aeneas Hawkins: Hawkins announced in early January that he's calling it a career and will graduate from Penn State in the summer.