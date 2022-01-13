Source says Penn State football running back Noah Cain has entered transfer portal

JON SAUBER

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Penn State running back Noah Cain has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to the Centre Daily Times.

Cain's entry into the portal was first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

The junior running back would leave Penn State football as a record holder, breaking the mark for freshman rushing touchdowns in the 2019 season with eight.

That season was the high point of his career with the Nittany Lions, when he rushed for 443 yards on 84 attempts and entered the 2020 season as the presumed starter after former running back Journey Brown medically retired from football.

However, his 2020 was quickly derailed by an injury that kept him out of the season. He suffered the injury on the team's first drive of the year against Indiana and did not return, finishing with three carries for 13 yards.

Cain didn't look like the same running back once he came back in 2021, running for 350 yards and four touchdowns on 106 carries.

He began the season as the starter but eventually lost the job to sophomore running back Keyvone Lee.

Penn State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.