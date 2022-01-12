Big Ten officially announces 2022 schedule changes for Penn State football

JON SAUBER

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Penn State football's 2022 schedule has been altered by the Big Ten.

The schedule, which was originally posted on Penn State's website Tuesday afternoon before it was pulled, was officially announced by the conference Wednesday at noon. The changes include the removal of an opponent, the addition of one and multiple date changes that include the bye week.

The most significant switch is on Oct. 1, when the Lions were originally set to face the Buckeyes. That game was moved to Oct. 29 and replaced by a matchup with Northwestern — which replaces Illinois on the team's schedule.

The original Oct. 29 game against Michigan State has been moved to Nov. 26, pushing the game against Rutgers from that day to Nov. 19 and the game against Minnesota from Nov. 19 to Oct. 22.

Penn State's bye has been moved from the week of Oct. 22 to the week of Oct. 8, when the Nittany Lions were scheduled to play Michigan. That game has been moved to Oct. 15, when they were originally set to play the Illini.

You can find the new schedule, in full, below with each opponent listed with their 2021 record.

Penn State football's 2022 schedule

Sept. 3 at Purdue (9-4)

Sept. 10 vs. Ohio (3-9)

Sept. 17 at Auburn (6-7)

Sept. 24 vs. Central Michigan (9-4)

Oct. 1 vs. Northwestern (3-9)

Oct. 8 BYE

Oct. 15 at Michigan (12-2)

Oct. 22 vs. Minnesota (9-4)

Oct. 29 vs. Ohio State (11-2)

Nov. 5 at Indiana (2-10)

Nov. 12 vs. Maryland (7-6)

Nov. 19 at Rutgers (5-8)

Nov. 26 vs. Michigan State (11-2)