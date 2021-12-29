Fifth Penn State defensive starter announces he won't play in Outback Bowl

CENTRE DAILY TIMES (TNS)

TAMPA — Another Penn State defensive starter has opted out of the Outback Bowl. Defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo will not play in the game against Arkansas Saturday afternoon.

Tangelo announced the decision via his personal Twitter account.

His absence brings the total number of Nittany Lion defenders missing the bowl game to five, with linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks, safety Jaquan Brisker and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie also announcing they will opt out.

Senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson has been the only offensive player to opt out of the game.

Tangelo is one of several key players who won't be back next season now that he's exhausted his eligibility. Multiple starters, including Brisker, Ebiketie, Brooks, Smith and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields are set to move on.

The group will also have a new defensive coordinator Saturday and next season, with co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter calling plays this weekend and Manny Diaz running the unit next year. They'll be in control after former defensive coordinator Brent Pry left to become the head coach at Virginia Tech and Diaz was hired as his replacement.

Roberson announces transfer destination: Former Penn State quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson announced his commitment to Connecticut on social media Tuesday afternoon.

The redshirt sophomore entered his name in the transfer portal on Dec. 13. Roberson played in three games for the Nittany Lions in relief of starting quarterback Sean Clifford, completing 11 of 28 passes (39.3%) for 85 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and a passer rating of 62.3.

Connecticut went 1-15 last season, with former head coach Randy Edsall stepping down midseason. Jim L. Mora has since taken over the position. Edsall is a Susquehannock High School graduate.