Penn State beats out Clemson, Florida State, among others, for 2023 offensive line recruit

JON SAUBER

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Penn State football signed most of its 2022 recruiting class Wednesday and now attention is turning to its 2023 class.

The Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin picked up a commitment from 2023 three-star offensive lineman Joshua Miller Monday morning. Miller announced the commitment via his personal Twitter account.

Miller is listed at 6-foot-4, 328 pounds and plays for Life Christian Academy in Chester, Virginia, and chose Penn State over 17 other scholarship offers, including those from Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and Tennessee.

He is the No. 361 player overall, the No. 20 interior offensive lineman and the No. 8 player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 consensus player rankings.

He's the fifth player to join the Lions' class, the fourth offensive player and the second offensive lineman. Four-star offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier is the other lineman in the class and is also from Virginia.

In fact, three of the program's five commitments are from the Commonwealth — Birchmeier, Miller and four-star tight end Mathias Barnwell.

All five recruits have joined the class since July, when Alex Birchmeier announced his commitment. Barnwell had previously committed to the Lions in June 2020, but decommitted in January before committing again in September.

The five pledges puts Penn State at No. 7 overall in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten — behind only Michigan — in the On3 consensus team rankings.