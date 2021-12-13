Penn State football quarterback enters the transfer portal

KYLE J. ANDREWS

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Following last week's announcement that Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford would return for a sixth season, third-string quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday morning.

"Thank you Penn State University for the countless, unforgettable memories, and life long relationships that was built these past 3 years," Roberson wrote in a tweet. "Thank you Coach Franklin and staff for believing and taking a chance on me. After much thought and consideration, my family and I have decided it is best that I enter my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining."

The redshirt sophomore quarterback took over for Clifford following his injury suffered in the 23-20 loss against Iowa. Roberson went 7-for-21 (33% completion rate) on passes for 34 yards and two interceptions and rushed 10 times for 27 yards. After Penn State went into the bye week, head coach James Franklin was bullish on who the starting quarterback would be with Clifford's injury status and Roberson's performance in the Iowa game looming large.

Roberson and freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux split first-team reps during the bye week. Going into the week with their game coming up, Clifford returned to the practice field. A visibly hobbled Clifford returned as the starter in Penn State's 20-18 9-overtime loss to Illinois.

As time went on, Roberson's snap counts with the second team decreased as his reps were given to Veilleux. Veilleux ended up getting the call in relief of Clifford, who left the Rutgers game with an illness. The true freshman completed 15 of 24 (62.5%) of his passes for 235 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 186 rating.

Roberson played in three games this season, going 11-for-28 (39.3%) on passes for 85 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He played in just one other game in his collegiate career, appearing in a 2019 matchup against Rutgers where he had one passing attempt that went -1 yards.

Coming out of high school in 2019, Roberson was ranked as a 4-star prospect, the 274th-best player nationally, the eighth-best dual-threat quarterback in the country and the fifth-best player in New Jersey, per 247Sports.

Next season, 5-star quarterback Drew Allar and 3-star quarterback Beau Pribula are set to join the program. Pribula is from Central York. Veilleux and Mason Stahl are also set to return.