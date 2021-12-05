Penn State will play in New Year's Day bowl game vs. Southeastern Conference foe

STAFF REPORT

It's official.

Penn State now knows its bowl destination.

James Franklin's Nittany Lions (7-5) will return to the Outback Bowl for the fourth time, and the first time since 2010, when they take on Southeastern Conference foe Arkansas (8-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Saturday, Jan. 1, at noon. The game will air on ESPN2.

It is the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The trip marks Penn State's 51st all-time bowl appearance. Penn State is tied for fifth nationally with 30 bowl victories and No. 7 in bowl winning percentage with a 30-18-2 postseason record (62.0) among schools with at least 20 postseason appearances.

PSU, in its last Outback Bowl appearance in 2010, suffered a 37-24 loss to Florida State. Penn State also appeared in the Outback Bowl in 2006 (a 20-10 victory over Tennessee) and 1995 (a 43-14 win over Auburn).

The Lions are 24-23 all-time against current SEC schools, having played 11 of the 14 teams in the league. The most recent meeting with an SEC team was a home win over Auburn, 28-20, on Sept. 18 this season.