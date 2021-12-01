Jahan Dotson lone Penn State player to earn first-team or second-team All-Big Ten honors

STAFF REPORT

Senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson is Penn State’s lone first-team or second-team All-Big Ten offensive performer.

Wednesday, the Nittany Lions standout was named to the All-Big Ten First Team by the media and listed on the second team by the coaches. The coaches picked Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Purdue’s David Bell ahead of Dotson for the All-Big Ten First Team.

Bell was also named the Big Ten’s Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year.

Tuesday, Dotson earned third-team All-Big Ten honors as a return specialist.

Dotson is the only Power Five receiver with at least 90 receptions, 1,180 yards and 12 touchdowns in their first 12 games of the season. He is the first Big Ten player since Braylon Edwards (Michigan, 2004) to have at least 90 receptions, 1,180 yards and 12 touchdowns in their first 12 games of the season.

Dotson ranks second in the Big Ten in 2021 in receptions (91, seventh nationally), is tied for second in receiving scores (12, tied for fifth nationally) and is third in receiving yards (1,182, 13th nationally).

He is second all-time at Penn State in career receptions (183), tied for second in career receiving touchdowns (25) and is fourth in yardage (2,757).

Other PSU offensive players honored: Five other PSU offensive players were honored by the Big Ten: redshirt junior offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (third team by media and honorable mention by coaches), redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford (honorable mention by coaches and media), redshirt junior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (honorable mention by coaches and media), redshirt senior offensive lineman Mike Miranda (honorable mention by media) and redshirt sophomore tight end Brenton Strange (honorable mention by media).

With the six offensive honorees, Penn State had a total of 18 All-Big Ten selections in 2021.

Other major award winners: The other major Big Ten award winners announced Wednesday were:

Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State.

Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State.

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State.

Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year: Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State.

Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year: Austin Allen, Nebraska.

Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa.

Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award: Malcolm Jenkins, Ohio State.

Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award: Pat Richter, Wisconsin.