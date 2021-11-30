Dozen Penn State players earn Big Ten honors, including three on first team

STAFF REPORT

Penn State redshirt senior punter Jordan Stout was named the Big Ten Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year, it was announced by the conference office on Tuesday.

Stout was one of 12 Nittany Lions earning All-Big Ten recognition on either defense or special teams. Joining Stout as first-team honorees on both the coaches and media teams were senior safety Jaquan Brisker and redshirt senior defensive end Arnold Ebiketie.

Stout becomes the first-ever Penn State player to win the Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year award.

All-Big Ten honorees on the offensive side of the ball will be announced on Wednesday.

Stout is a Ray Guy Award finalist. Among the three Guy finalists, according to Pro Football Focus, Stout is the highest graded punter (93.1), and leads in fewest punt return yards allowed (33), fewest punt return yards allowed per attempt (2.4) and highest average hang time (4.36). He is second in the nation in net punting at 45.08 yards. He is averaging 46.55 yards per punt.

Brisker’s 5.5 tackles for loss this season are tied for second among Big Ten defensive backs. Brisker had 64 total tackles, two interceptions and five pass break-ups.

Ebiketie leads the Big Ten in tackles for loss (17.0) and third in sacks (9.5). He ranks fourth among Power Five players in tackles for loss and ninth in sacks.

Other PSU players honored: Other PSU players honored were linebacker Ellis Brooks (second team by coaches and honorable mention by media), defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (second team by coaches and honorable mention by media), safety Ji’Ayir Brown (third team by coaches and honorable mention by media), cornerback Joey Porter (third team by coaches and honorable mention by media), linebacker Brandon Smith (third team by coaches and honorable mention by media), defensive end Jesse Luketa (third team by coaches and honorable mention by media), punt returner Jahan Dotson (third team by coaches and honorable mention by media), cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (honorable mention by coaches and media) and linebacker Curtis Jacobs (honorable mention by media).

Other major winners: The other major Big Ten award winners announced Tuesday were:

Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year, Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan.

Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote), Mel Tucker, Michigan State.

Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote): Mel Tucker, Michigan State.

Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year, Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan.

Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year, Leo Chenal, Wisconsin.

Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, Riley Moss, Iowa.

Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year, Jake Moody, Michigan.

Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year, Charlie Jones, Iowa.

Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award, Malcolm Jenkins, Ohio State.

Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award, Pat Richter, Wisconsin.