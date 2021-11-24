See where James Franklin's new Penn State salary now ranks in Big Ten and nationally

KYLE J. ANDREWS

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Penn State head coach James Franklin has just agreed to 10-year contract extension that will last until 2031.

He will make $7 million per year in guarantees and $500,000 in retention bonus each Dec. 31 beginning in 2022. If Penn State wants to fire Franklin, it would have to pay the sum of his base compensation, his supplemental pay and his life insurance loan, which equals $8 million, times the number of years left on the contract.

Here's where Franklin's 2021 guaranteed salary ranks among coaches in the Big Ten and nationally, according to USA Today's database, released Oct. 14, 2021.

Big Ten (guaranteed pay)

1. James Franklin, Penn State — $7 million

2. Ryan Day, Ohio State — $6.61 million

3. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern — $5.748 million

4. Mel Tucker, Michigan State — $5,566 million

5. Scott Frost, Nebraska — $5 million

6. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa — $5 million

7. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota — $4.42 million

8. Jeff Brohm, Purdue — $4.417 million

9. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin — $4.362 million

10. Tom Allen, Indiana — $4.26 million

11. Bret Bielema, Illinois — $4.2 million

12. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan — $4.03 million

13. Greg Schiano, Rutgers — $4 million

14. Mike Locksley, Maryland — $2.538 million

NCAA (guaranteed pay)

1. Nick Saban, Alabama — $9.753 million

2. Ed Orgeron, LSU — $9.012 million

3. Dabo Swinney, Clemson — $9.508 million

4. David Shaw, Stanford — $8.924 million

5. Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma — $7.672 million

6. Dan Mullen, Florida — $7.57 million

7. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M — $7.5 million

8. Kirby Smart, Georgia — $7.133 million

9. James Franklin, Penn State — $7 million

10. Ryan Day, Ohio State — $6.614 million