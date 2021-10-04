Dallastown High School football standout gets scholarship offer from Penn State

STEVE HEISER

Dallastown High School junior Kenny Johnson has received a scholarship offer from Penn State.

The standout wideout has 31 catches for 667 yards this season with five touchdowns.

Johnson is averaging 21.5 yards per catch and 111.2 receiving yards per game.

Kenny Johnson has earned his biggest college football offer yet.

The Dallastown High School junior announced on his Twitter site over the weekend that he’s received at scholarship offer from Penn State.

The standout wide receiver attended Penn State’s 24-0 victory over Indiana on Saturday night, along with York High star running back Jahiem White.

The offer from the Nittany Lions is the third from an NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision program. It’s the first offer from a Power Five program.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 190-pound Johnson had previously received offers from Toledo in February and from Temple in late September.

The Lions are 5-0 this season and are No. 4 in the nation. Johnson had also attended Penn State's game earlier this season vs. Ball State.

Johnson is in his first year competing for the Wildcats after starring for York Suburban as a sophomore. He transferred to Dallastown just before the 2021 football season.

He’s thrived with the Wildcats. In six games, he’s caught 31 passes for 667 yards and five touchdowns. He’s averaging 21.5 yards per catch and 111.2 receiving yards per game. As a sophomore for the Trojans, Johnson had 30 catches for 633 yards with nine TDs.

Johnson is also a force as a defensive back. He has 24 tackles this season with four tackles for loss and an interception. He had three interceptions in six games last season for Suburban.

Friday night in a battle of York-Adams Division I unbeatens against York High, Johnson had 192 receiving yards on eight catches.

White, a junior running back for the Bearcats, also excelled in that game, rushing for 261 yards and four touchdowns.

York High won that game to improve to 4-1. Dallastown is 4-2.

