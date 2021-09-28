Penn State to get scarlet treatment during football visit to Ohio State

JOEY KAUFMAN

The Columbus Dispatch (TNS)

Ohio State is breaking in new alternate uniforms for its game against Penn State on Oct. 30.

The Buckeyes will wear all-scarlet "Color Rush" threads for the potential top-10 matchup with the Nittany Lions.

According to a news release, players will wear the traditional silver helmets, but the rest of the uniforms will be in scarlet colors, including the jerseys, pants and other gear.

The school is also encouraging fans to wear scarlet clothing to the game.

Ohio State has won a variety of alternate uniforms in recent seasons, including an all-white look for last season's game at Michigan State and all-black uniforms in prior years.

No kickoff time has been announced for next month's game against Penn State.

Ohio State, during its visits to Penn State, has often been the game chosen for the Nittany Lions' annual Whiteout contest, which is considered one of most intimidating atmospheres in all of college football.