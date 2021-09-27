Career-best effort helps Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford earn career-first honor

STAFF REPORT

Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford has been named the Big Ten’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week, along with Northwestern’s Evan Hull, it was announced by the league office on Monday.

Clifford earns the first Offensive Player of the Week accolade for his career. He is Penn State’s first Offensive Player of the Week since K.J. Hamler on Oct. 21, 2019.

Clifford threw for a career-high 401 yards and a career-high-tying four touchdowns in Penn State’s 38-17 win over Villanova on Saturday. He now ranks fifth all-time in Penn State history with 5,890 career passing yards and second with 49 career passing touchdowns. The Cincinnati native joined Christian Hackenberg (454 yards vs. Central Florida in 2014) as the only quarterbacks in Nittany Lion history to throw for more than 400 yards in a game. Clifford connected on touchdown passes of 83, 52, 52 and 23 yards.

Clifford notched his fourth career 300-yard passing game. He’s tied for fourth all-time at Penn State with Kerry Collins (1991-94).