Penn State linebacker named Big Ten Defensive Player of Week, plus other PSU notes

STAFF AND WIRE REPORT

Penn State junior linebacker Brandon Smith was selected Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, announced by the league office.

Smith had a big impact in Penn State’s 28-20 win over Auburn on Saturday. Smith won his first career Big Ten weekly honor. He is Penn State’s first Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week since Robert Windsor on Nov. 12, 2018. The junior tallied a career-high 10 tackles against the Tigers. He added a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a QB hurry. Smith recorded seven tackles in the first half. Three of his 10 tackles held Auburn to one or less yards.

Through three games, Smith leads Penn State with 25 tackles and 15 solo stops. He also has two tackles for loss.

OTHER PSU NOTES

Former PSU commit chooses Kentucky: Six weeks after decommiting from Penn State, Perry senior Tyreese Fearbry has a new plan for college.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end verbally committed Saturday to Kentucky, choosing the SEC school over his other finalists, Pitt and Auburn. Fearbry is a four-star prospect according to Rivals and ranked 13th overall in the state among 2022 recruits.

Fearbry initially committed to Penn State on July 4. He later announced his recruitment was open again. Along with his four finalists, he had offers from West Virginia, Arizona State, Boston College, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Kent State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Missouri, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Toledo and Western Michigan.

Penn State to face Indiana at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 on ABC: Penn State Football's contest against Indiana on Oct. 2 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, it was announced Monday.

The Nittany Lions hold a 22-2 all-time record vs. Indiana, with Indiana winning last year's matchup 36-35 in overtime. Penn State faces off with Villanova in Beaver Stadium on Saturday at noon on Big Ten Network. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 28-20 victory over Auburn.