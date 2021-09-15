Former Penn State standout loses 'light of my life' when his daughter is shot, killed

KYLE J. ANDREWS

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Karli Short, daughter of former Penn State and NFL linebacker Brandon Short, was shot and killed in McKeesport on Monday, according to multiple media reports.

"My heart is broken," Brandon Short wrote in a Facebook post. "I've lost the light of my life, my oldest daughter Karli passed away this morning in a senseless act of gun violence. The love she had was so pure and true. The world lost a beautiful soul."

Police were called at 10:30 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of 25th Street, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head, according TribLIVE. She was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 26-year-old Karli Short by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

Brandon Short, who was just in State College last weekend for Penn State's home opener against Ball State, was a four-year starter and two-time captain under Joe Paterno from 1996-2000. Short earned All-Big Ten honors as both a junior and senior and was given the nod as an All-American, alongside fellow Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington in 1999.

He was drafted in the fourth round by the New York Giants in 2000, playing four seasons with them. Then he spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers and returned back to the Giants for one final year in 2006.

Penn State football coach James Franklin opened his Tuesday press conference with a message of support for Short and his family.

"I would like to send a message out to Brandon Short and his family and pass along our love and support and thoughts and prayers for him and his family," Franklin said.

Short, 44, has served on Penn State's board of trustees since July 2018 and is currently an is executive director and portfolio manager at PGIM Real Estate. He "manages PGIM's Private REIT Fund and directs the fund's east coast investment and asset management activities," according to the board of trustees website.

Penn State President Eric Barron also offered support to the Short family on Tuesday.

"Our hearts go out to Trustee Brandon Short and Karli Short's family and friends during this difficult time," Barron said in an email. "My heart is heavy as I think about the traumatic effect this tragic loss of a young person will have on the entire McKeesport community. Our condolences go out to Brandon and the entire Short family."

Matthew Schuyler, chairman of Penn State's board of trustees, offered condolences on behalf of the organization.

"On behalf of the board of trustees, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Trustee Brandon Short's daughter, Karli Short, in her passing," Schuyler said in an email. "That her life was cut short too soon as a result of an act of violence is a tragedy for Karli and her family and friends, and a great loss to the members of the McKeesport community. Our sympathy goes out to all who knew her best and loved her most."

The Allegheny County police Homicide Unit is investigating the crime and is asking anyone with information to call police at 1-833-255-8477.