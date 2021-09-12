ESPN's 'College GameDay' returning to Happy Valley for Penn State football vs. Auburn

LAUREN MUTHLER
Centre Daily Times (TNS)
Penn State fans cheer during a White Out game recently vs. Ohio State. The Lions will have another White Out contest on Saturday vs. Auburn. ESPN's "College GameDay" will also return to Happy Valley on Saturday.

The cast and crew of ESPN's "College GameDay" will be again returning to Happy Valley this season — setting up shop next Saturday for No. 10 Penn State football's prime-time matchup with No. 22 Auburn.

This will mark the fifth straight year "GameDay" has traveled to State College and the 10th time overall. Penn State is the only school to host "College GameDay" every year since 2017

Both Penn State and Auburn had convincing wins on Saturday, with the Nittany Lions beating Ball State 44-13 and Auburn putting away Alabama State 62-0. "GameDay" will air live from 9 a.m. — noon Saturday, while the game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Next Saturday will also be Penn State's annual White Out Game, which "GameDay"'s Kirk Herbstreit has called the "best big-game atmosphere in the country."