Penn State's recruiting class now ranked No. 1 after weekend haul

ADAM BITTNER

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

As it turns out, the only thing that could stop Penn State's July winning streak on the recruiting trail was the month itself ending.

The Nittany Lions picked up two more commitments for their 2022 class on the final day of the month Saturday, giving them a total of 12 pledges since July 1 and the No. 1 class in Rivals' national recruiting rankings with their season kickoff looming Sept. 4 at Wisconsin.

Kevin Winston Jr., a native of Hyattsville, Md., became the first to pledge Saturday afternoon, choosing coach James Franklin's program over the likes of Pitt, Maryland, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect is rated three stars by Rivals.com, which also ranks him No. 50 in its "athlete" position group. 247 Sports, by contrast, ranks him 34th among Class of 2022 safeties and seventh among recruits in his talent-rich home state.

His commitment was followed hours later by a pledge from Abdul Carter, a 6-foot-3, 230 pound linebacker from Philadelphia.

The La Salle College High School product is rated four stars by Rivals and ranked No. 28 at his position nationally and ninth in Pennsylvania. He held offers from a slew of top programs including Michigan, Southern California and Wisconsin.

He is the second linebacker in a class that also features three-star rated prospect Keon Wylie, who plays his high school ball across town at Imhotep Charter.

The haul was enough to push Penn State past Ohio State to the top spot in Rivals' class rankings for the time being, despite a decommitment from Perry Traditional Academy's Tyreese Fearbry last week.

The Nittany Lions currently hold commitments from 14 players rated at least four stars, which ties them with Notre Dame for the national lead. Their average prospect rating of 3.58 stars, meanwhile, ranks 12th.

The latter ranking suggests their overall standing could drop a bit as other classes fill up around the country. Still, it's looking like Franklin and Co. are in line for a nice bounce back after their 2021 class became the first to finish outside the top 25 in the rankings since 2013.