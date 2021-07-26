Report: Penn State loses battle for Lonnie White Jr., who will sign with Pirates

MIKE PERSAK

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

The Pittsburgh Pirates took some risks with their first five picks in the MLB Draft.

After first overall pick, catcher Henry Davis, they selected four straight high school players with college commitments: left-hander Anthony Solometo, outfielder Lonnie White Jr., two-way player Bubba Chandler and right-hander Owen Kellington.

The general gist of how the draft goes, with some exceptions, is that high school players are harder to sign than college players. Most, if not all of them, have commitments to play in college and a chance to improve their draft stock in the coming years, so they typically demand a higher signing bonus to coax them into an MLB organization than a college player would.

With the Pirates' selections specifically, Solometo and Chandler said early on that they planned on signing and have already done so. White and Kellington were near silent and have yet to officially sign.

Now, White has broken his silence. It's good news for the Pirates and bad news for Penn State, who had originally secured White's college commitment to play both baseball and football, as a four-star wide receiver recruit.

According to Joseph Santoliquito of the Philly Voice, White plans on signing with the Pirates on Monday, leaving behind his athletic scholarship to Penn State.

"The past week has been very, very stressful for me," White told Santoliquito. "I had to follow my heart. I played baseball as a kid and I always loved the game. I'll be signing (Monday) to be with the Pirates. I wouldn't be where I am without the support of my family, especially my parents. If it wasn't for my parents, I wouldn't be where I am today. They pushed me and pushed me, but it's also my family at [ Malvern Prep High School].

Baseball America writes in their pre-draft scouting report of White that he is a toolsy outfielder right now, with good speed, raw power and feel for hitting. They say his 6-foot-3, 213-pound frame is built for a corner outfield spot ideally, but that he has shown good enough proficiency for center field at the moment.

Whatever the report, the consensus in general was that White was one of the top prep prospects in the draft. Baseball America had him ranked as the 32nd-best prospect in the draft, Fangraphs had him at 58th and MLB Pipeline had him at 72nd.

In football, White was ranked as the 247th-best player in the 2021 recruiting class by Rivals, the 44th-best receiver in the class and the 10th-best Pennsylvania recruit. He told Santoliquito that giving up football, at least for now, is a tough decision even if it means living out another sports dream.

That is consistent with how Penn State football coach James Franklin seemed to characterize things at Big Ten media day.

"A few days ago, I thought it was a done deal, and I knew what he was doing," Franklin told reporters. "I just got a text message before I got here that it has changed in another direction. I'm not sure. I think it depends on the day.

"Hopefully, we'll know here soon. He essentially has up until training camp. I want the kid and the family to be happy and make the right decision."

Now, the decision appears to be known, even if it was an agonizing journey to get there.

"I am happy and this decision wasn't about any type of money, it was more about the happiness of doing something I love to do, even though I still love football," White said. "Baseball has always been in my heart. The contract is over the slot value, and it also involves my future education."

No official numbers for White's signing bonus have been revealed as of yet. When Chandler signed last week for a $3 million bonus, forgoing his own commitment to play football and baseball at Clemson, money began getting a little bit tight for the Pirates and their bonus pool.

At that time, the Pirates had $2,241,200 at their disposal to sign both White and Kellington without incurring a penalty that would cost them their 2022 first-round pick. The allocated slot value for White's pick was $1,050,300, and Kellington's is $571,400. So, basically, the most the Pirates could give to White, while still having a shot at Kellington, would be $1,669,800.

The wait is now on to see how much of that the Pirates have promised to White. No matter how much, the Pirates will still count Monday as a win, assuming all goes as planned, as White's signature will secure them four of Baseball America's top 32 prospects in the 2021 draft.