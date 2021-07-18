Penn State continues its surge in football recruiting

CENTRE DAILY TIMES (TNS)

Penn State has enjoyed another strong football recruiting surge over the past few days.

The Nittany Lions kicked off their 2023 recruiting class with a bang Thursday. Four-star offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier announced his commitment to the Lions via his personal Twitter account.

Birchmeier is the first player to commit to Penn State's 2023 class and could be a cornerstone piece for the group. He's the No. 42 recruit, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and the No. 1 player in Virginia in the 2023 class. The high school junior has two more years left of high school and plays for Broad Run High School in Virginia.

He's listed at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds. Birchmeier chose the Nittany Lions over 28 other scholarship offers, including offers from Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

PSU added a second running back to its 2022 recruiting class Friday. Four-star running back Kaytron Allen announced his commitment to the Lions. Allen plays for IMG Academy in Florida and is the second four-star from IMG to join the class, alongside four-star offensive tackle Drew Shelton.

The running back has 3,077 yards and 41 touchdowns on 382 carries in his high school career, including 515 yards and nine touchdowns on 68 carries as a junior. Allen is the No. 10 running back in the class and the No. 16 player in Florida according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings.

He chose Penn State over 33 other scholarship offers, including offers from Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Allen is the eighth skill position player the Nittany Lions have added on offense and the second running back alongside four-star running back Nicholas Singleton. He also joins two quarterbacks in four-star Drew Allar and three-star Beau Pribula, three wide receivers in four-stars Kaden Saunders, Mehki Flowers and Anthony Ivey and four-star tight end Jerry Cross.

Then on Saturday, Lafayette Christian Academy (Louisiana) defensive back Jordan Allen announced his commitment to Penn State on Instagram, becoming the 20th player to join the nation's second-ranked 2022 class, per 247 Sports.

Allen is three-star recruit, the 34th-ranked defensive back in the country and the 23rd-ranked player in Louisiana. He chose Penn State over Louisville, Miami and Florida State. He had a total of 42 Division I offers. The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back won a state title game in 2020, the fourth in school history.