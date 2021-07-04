Penn State football player faces charges after bullet from discharged gun damages home

BRETT PALLOTTO

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

A two-time Penn State football captain was charged Friday for shooting a bullet that ended up in a Patton Township condo.

Redshirt senior safety Jonathan Sutherland, 22, was charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief and one summary count of disorderly conduct.

The university's athletics department is aware of the charges, a spokesperson wrote in a statement Friday.

"These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed," the department said. "We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter."

Sutherland discharged a 9 mm handgun at a party in May, Patton Township police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

He aimed the firearm toward a narrow line of trees in the condo's courtyard and pulled the trigger. Sutherland said he "did not know what was beyond the trees," police wrote.

The round traveled above an occupied vehicle and into an apartment. The bullet went through two walls and caused nearly $2,000 worth of damage, police wrote.

Sutherland had "little to no experience handling a firearm," police wrote. He did not own the pistol.

A defense lawyer was not listed. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.