Penn State football adds commitment from 3-star Virginia wideout for 2022 recruiting class

JON SAUBER

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Penn State football's 2022 recruiting class grew by one Monday afternoon. Wide receiver Tyler Johnson committed to the Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin with a tweet from his personal Twitter account.

Johnson is a three-star receiver who played for Magna Vista High School in Ridgeway, Virginia. The wide out is the No. 95 player at his position in the country and the No. 21 player in Virginia, according to the 247Sports player rankings.

He chose the Nittany Lions over 14 other scholarship offers listed on his 247Sports profile page, including offers from Boston College, Maryland, Purdue and Virginia Tech. Johnson also officially visited the Nittany Lions over the weekend.

Johnson is the 12th player to join Penn State's 2022 recruiting class. He's the fourth wide receiver in the class, joining four-stars Kaden Saunders, Mehki Flowers and Anthony Ivey. The class of receivers is also joined by two quarterbacks who could be throwing them passes at Penn State in Drew Allar — the No. 11 QB in the country — and Beau Pribula — the No. 26 QB in the country. Pribula is a Central York High School graduate.

His addition to the class keeps it at No. 7 in the country in the 247Sports Composite team rankings — because he is unranked according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings — and No. 3 in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State and Rutgers.