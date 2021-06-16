Penn State quarterback charged after police say they found marijuana in his apartment

BRETT PALLOTTO

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

A backup Penn State quarterback was charged Monday after a university police officer said he found marijuana in the freshman's apartment.

Christian Veilleux, 18, was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana. The university's athletics department is aware of the charges, a spokesperson wrote in a statement Monday.

"These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed," the department said. "We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter."

A university police officer was dispatched in May to Veilleux's apartment for the smell of burned marijuana, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Monday.

A small amount of pot was found on the living room couch. Veilleux told police the marijuana was his, an officer wrote.

A defense lawyer was not listed. Veilleux's preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21.