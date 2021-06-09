Penn State's latest recruit has taken football journey from South Africa to Iowa to Pa.

JON SAUBER

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Penn State football made a late addition to its 2021 recruiting class Tuesday night. Defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions with a tweet.

van den Berg is unranked as a prospect, but held offers from Iowa and Nebraska prior to committing to Penn State. He will enroll at Penn State this month and join the team for the 2022 season, according to Lions247's Sean Fitz.

The defensive tackle played at Iowa Western Community College as a freshman. He is originally from South Africa and moved to the United States when he was 10, according to HawkeyeNation, when he began playing football.

van den Berg played in five games at Iowa Western in the team's spring season and racked up 20 total tackles and a sack in that time.

He's listed at 6-foot-3 and weighs 285 pounds, bringing plenty of size to the interior of the defensive line.

Penn State did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation and comment on van den Berg's enrollment status.