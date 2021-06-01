Penn State will allow capacity football crowds at Beaver Stadium this fall

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Packed crowds at Beaver Stadium are scheduled to return this fall.

Tuesday, Penn State athletics announced that a return to full capacity is slated for the Nittany Lions’ football home, as well as other athletic venues, for the 2021-22 academic year. That announcement was based on the updated June 1 guidance from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office lifting all COVID-19 mitigation orders.

“We are excited to welcome our 107K strong back in Beaver Stadium and full capacity at our other athletics venues this fall with the adjustments in university, local, state and CDC guidance,” said Sandy Barbour, the PSU vice president for intercollegiate athletics, in a news release. “Our fans are a true home-field advantage for all of our teams and the 2020-21 season was not the same without them in our venues. We are so appreciative of the tremendous support of our donors and fans, especially during these challenging times, to allow us to continue to provide our more than 800 students-athletes with the conditions they need for success.”

The general public was not permitted at Penn State football games this past season, when the Nittany Lions finished at 4-5

Football season ticket holders will be notified via email beginning Tuesday, June 8, that their 2021 football season-ticket and nonrefundable seat contribution invoices are available via Account Manager. Details of the Nittany Lion Club single-game ticket presale, public single-game and student ticket sales will be released in the coming weeks.

In alignment with CDC and university guidance, the PSU news release said that unvaccinated fans will be required to wear masks inside university buildings at all times after June 28. Penn State is encouraging all those who are able to get vaccinated.

With a return to full capacity in Beaver Stadium this fall, there will also be a return to the school’s traditional pregame festivities, including tailgating, team arrival and traffic patterns.

Penn State will also be converting fully to mobile tickets for all fans and all sports to allow for improved ticket delivery and management, as well as fewer physical contact points. Fans will be provided a variety of resources regarding mobile ticketing this summer to ease the transition, including a mobile ticketing guide at GoPSUsports.com/mobiletickets.

The 2021 Penn State season opens at noon, Saturday, Sept. 4, at Wisconsin. The first game at Beaver Stadium is 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, vs. Ball State. That is the first of four consecutive home games for the Lions. They host Auburn at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18; Villanova, Saturday, Sept. 25 (time TBA); and Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 2 (time TBA).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.