Penn State football adds a 2022 commitment from the nation's top-ranked punter

JON SAUBER

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Penn State football added the top-ranked punter, per Kohl's Kicking, in the nation to its 2022 recruiting class Tuesday evening.

Alex Bacchetta announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions and Penn State head coach James Franklin via his personal Twitter account.

"... I would like to extend my gratitude and thanks to all the coaches and staff members at all the other universities that recruited me," Bacchetta's statement read. "I would like to thank Coach Franklin, Coach (Joe) Lorig and Coach (Eric) Raisbeck for their time and commitment in recruiting me from day one."

Bacchetta is the second top-rated kicker or punter to commit to the Nittany Lions after 2021 recruiting class member Sander Sahaydek did so last spring as the No. 1 kicker in the 247Sports player rankings.

The newest commit goes to The Westminster School in Georgia where he will play his final high school season in 2022. His profile on Kohl's Kicking cites his maturity and athleticism as two major positives in his favor.

"His frame and leg speed separates him from the rest of his peers," his profile reads. "The ball jumps off his foot. He had an impressive showing in both kicking and punting. Bacchetta's punting should only get better as he continues to master his drop and rhythm."

Bacchetta is the 11th commitment in the 2022 class and joins a group that ranks No. 6 nationally and No. 2 in the Big Ten.