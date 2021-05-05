Penn State football adds safety commit, continues Lackawanna College pipeline

JON SAUBER

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Penn State football picked up its second commitment in the 2022 recruiting class in five days Wednesday morning. Safety Tyrece Mills committed to the Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin via his personal Twitter account.

"It's been a long hard fought journey trying to stay out the way in the city to make it to this point," Mills said in the tweet. "There are many that have dedicated their time to bring out the best in me and to them, I say thank you!"

Mills is a safety from Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania and graduated from Northeast High School in Philadelphia — where current staff member Deion Barnes coached the newest commit as the team's defensive coordinator. He's listed at 6 feet tall and weighs 205 pounds, and is the third defensive back to join the Nittany Lions from Lackawanna in recent years.

Current starting safety Jaquan Brisker came from the school in 2019 and Ji'Ayir Brown, who is fighting for the other starting safety spot, came in 2020. Mills will join those two and wide receiver Norval Black and guard Anthony Whigan as former Lackawanna College players currently on scholarship at Penn State.

The addition of Mills to the class brings it to 10 total players, with monster Massachusetts offensive lineman Maleek McNeil (6-8, 330) also joining in the past five days.

It remains the No. 6 class in the country and the No. 2 in the Big Ten — behind only Ohio State — with his commitment.