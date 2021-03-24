After one season at Penn State, Red Land grad Kirk Ciarrocca joins West Virginia staff

JERRY DiPAOLA

The (Greensburg) Tribune Review (TNS)

After only one season as Penn State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Kirk Ciarrocca found work in a neighboring state.

West Virginia coach Neal Brown announced he has hired the Red Land High School graduate as an offensive analyst for the Mountaineers.

"I have known Kirk for many years, having worked together on the staff at Delaware," Brown said in a statement. "He brings years of successful experience and will be a valuable member of our football program."

Ciarrocca was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Minnesota for three years prior to his season at Penn State. In 2019, he helped lead Minnesota to its first 10-victory regular season since 1905 while the offense finished third in school history in scoring and second in passing. Ciarrocca was a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in the nation.

Ciarrocca also was offensive coordinator at Western Michigan (2013-16). While at Delaware from 2002-07, he coached Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco and was a member of the 2003 national championship staff.

Her also coached at Temple, Western Connecticut State, Delaware Valley College, Princeton, Penn, Rutgers and Richmond.