Jay Paterno, PSU Alumni Association York County chapter to hold virtual fundraiser

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Jay Paterno and the Penn State Alumni Association York County chapter are teaming up for a virtual fundraising event.

The son of former PSU head coach Joe Paterno will hold an online book tour “Happy Hour” event from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to raise money for the chapter's scholarship fund.

Paterno, who was also a longtime PSU assistant football coach, will discuss his recent fiction book "Hot Seat: A Year Inside College Football's Pressure Cooker."

According to an Eventbrite post on the event, Jay Paterno also promises to discuss “all things Penn State & College Football” and share “rarely seen PSU artifacts from his home.”

The cost to participate in the event is $33.46, which includes a signed copy of the book, or $22.85 for general admission without a signed copy of the book.

The event will be held via Zoom. Ticket information and other details about the virtual event can be found at eventbrite.com.

Jay Paterno made news recently: A current Penn State trustee, Jay Paterno made news recently when he implored his fellow trustees to vote against a proposal to commit $48.3 million toward renovating the Lasch Football Building.

He emphasized shared sacrificed, arguing the same university that furloughed employees and shrank academic budgets should not use borrowed money to invest in football during a time of financial uncertainty. Ultimately, however, the full board disagreed.

The trustees voted 27-6 in favor of spending $48.3 million for an expanded weight room, improved lobby entrance and development of a "5th Quarter Program" to help student-athletes transition from high school to college, and college to the professional ranks, among other upgrades.

"People across this commonwealth have lost jobs, people are standing in lines at food banks and can't pay their rent," Jay Paterno said. "So we must remind ourselves of this fact: 'We Are' does not end at our campus boundary. Our own television ad states this: 'Dear Pennsylvania, wherever you are, we are with you. Always. We Are ... Penn State.' Today's vote will signal to our students, faculty, staff and the people of Pennsylvania if we are truly with you — always."

Arrington disagrees: Jay Paterno’s vote drew the ire of LaVar Arrington, a former All-American linebacker for the Nittany Lions, who ripped the decision as a "power play."

"It was a deflection by Jay Paterno, and I didn't like it. It was a power play by Jay Paterno, and I didn't like it," Arrington said on his "Up on Game" radio show. "Because you know what? Right now, we have a coach (James Franklin) who saved our program basically. He saved our program, and we're basically saying we're not giving him anymore resources to be able to try to build the program.

"But if you were the head coach, which you tried to be the head coach, you would want all of the resources possible for you to have success so that you could build that program and keep your job and try to rebuild the brand and the legacy that was built there by your dad."

The Centre Daily Times and The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette contributed to this report through the TNS news service.