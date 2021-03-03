Gettysburg High grad, and former PSU football trainer, files lawsuit against Penn State

BRETT PALLOTTO

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Penn State football's former top athletic trainer accused the university in a federal lawsuit filed Monday of breaking its promise to renew his six-figure contract.

Gettysburg High School graduate Tim Bream claimed in the 29-page lawsuit that former Senior Associate Athletic Director Charmelle Green promised in May 2017 that his contract would be renewed. It never was.

He was demoted in February 2018 from his role as assistant athletic director for athletic training services, which came with an annual salary reduction of nearly $54,000.

Attorney Steven Marino wrote Bream's demotion was carried out without cause and made his working conditions "intolerable." He left his post less than a week later.

Bream is seeking unspecified damages and for his contract to be reinstated.

Penn State declined to comment Tuesday. Marino did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It's not the first time Bream sued the university over how his contract was handled.

He claimed in a 2019 lawsuit that the university squeezed him out because of his role in the Beta Theta Pi scandal.

Bream was a live-in adviser at the fraternity when a heavily intoxicated Tim Piazza fell down the steps and died of his injuries.

Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest dismissed the lawsuit in May, writing the university had "plausible and legitimate" reasons for demoting him.