Central Pa. football player to likely leave Penn State after entering transfer portal

PARTH UPADHYAYA

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Penn State redshirt sophomore tight end Zack Kuntz entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Wednesday afternoon, according to 247Sports.

Kuntz, a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports, appeared in seven games for the Nittany Lions last season but didn't catch a single pass. He was listed second on the depth chart, along with freshman tight end Theo Johnson, toward the end of the year after star redshirt junior tight end Pat Freiermuth underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in November.

The 6-foot-7, 258-pound Camp Hill native arrived at Penn State as the eighth-best player in the Nittany Lions' sixth-ranked 2018 recruiting class. Kuntz came in with Freiermuth and was the higher-rated player of the duo.

In his three years with the program, Kuntz appeared in 21 games, totaling three receptions for 26 yards.

The loss of Kuntz marks the third tight end that won't be back next season for the Nittany Lions. Freiermuth announced he'd enter the NFL draft the day after Penn State concluded its 2020 season with a win over Illinois, and redshirt junior tight end Trevor Baker will be lost to graduation.

As of now, Penn State is expected to return Johnson, redshirt freshman tight end Brenton Strange and freshman tight end Tyler Warren, as well as walk-ons in redshirt freshman tight end Tommy Friberg and redshirt sophomore tight end Grayson Kline at the position.

Earlier this month, the Nittany Lions also lost former tight ends coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Tyler Bowen, who joined Urban Meyer's staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the tight ends coach. Former offensive lineman Ty Howle — who served as an offensive analyst for Penn State in 2020 — was promoted to tight ends coach.