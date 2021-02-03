Penn State adds four-star defensive end from Minnesota to 2021 football recruiting class

JON SAUBER

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Penn State football picked up a new commitment on National Signing Day to add to its 2021 class.

Four-star defensive end Davon Townley announced his decision to sign with the Nittany Lions Wednesday morning.

"I'm excited to announce that I will be playing football for Coach Franklin at Penn State," Townley said on 247Sports' National Signing Day Show.

Townley is the 16th player to commit to the class and the first since the early signing period ended in December.

The four-star defensive end plays high school football for Minneapolis North in Minnesota.

He's the No. 321 player in the class and the No. 3 player in Minnesota, according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings. Townley is one of two defensive ends in the incoming freshman class, joining three-star Rodney McGrew. The two freshmen will be joined by transfer defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, who will enroll at Penn State as a redshirt junior after playing at Temple.

Townley chose the Nittany Lions over 18 scholarship offers, according to his 247Sports profile page, including Nebraska and Washington.

Allen Trieu, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, projected the defensive end as a potential undrafted free agent in the NFL down the line in his scouting report from May.

"Very long, but lean right now," the report reads. "Needs to bulk up and get stronger in college. Very good, fluid athlete. Runs well, can pursue and shows explosiveness as a basketball dunker. For being under-weight right now, he plays a physical game. Plays with attitude and intensity. Gets off the ball well and shows discipline in setting the edge. Has not fully concentrated on football yet and needs to work on technique and general polish, but upside is huge. Lower floor, but ceiling is that of a Power Five starter and potential Sunday player."

Townley is the sixth-highest rated player in the Nittany Lions' 2021 class and his addition bumps the group from No. 24 to No. 21 in the country and from No. 7 to No. 6 in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings.