PENN STATE NOTES: Quarterback enters transfer portal, defensive back declares for draft

FROM WIRE REPORTS (TNS)

Penn State freshman quarterback Micah Bowens entered the transfer portal Friday afternoon, according to Rivals.

Bowens, a former three-star recruit in the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports, didn't play a single snap for the Nittany Lions as a true freshman last season. He was also not listed on the team's official depth chart at all throughout the year.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Las Vegas native was a part of a quarterback room that featured redshirt junior Sean Clifford, redshirt sophomore Will Levis, redshirt freshman Ta'Quan Roberson and true freshman walk-on Mason Stahl. It's safe to assume Bowens would've been third on the depth chart — behind Clifford, Levis and Roberson — this fall.

Bowens is the second quarterback to transfer out of the program in the past year, with Michael Johnson Jr. — a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2019 — entering the portal in June 2020. Johnson Jr. transferred to Florida Atlantic last month.

As of now, Penn State returns Clifford, Levis, Roberson and Stahl, while also adding incoming three-star freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux to the mix.

Wade declares for the NFL draft: Penn State safety Lamont Wade announced on Twitter that he will declare for the 2021 NFL draft rather than take the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA for playing this past season.

Wade, who moved from cornerback to safety after his sophomore season, started all 22 games of his junior and senior years. In 2020, he tied for fifth on the team with 37 tackles and recovered two fumbles. He returned kickoffs late in the season and scored on a 100-yard return against Illinois.

Wade, of Clairton, Pa., was named third-team All-Big Ten in media voting.

He is the fifth Nittany Lions player to come out for this year's draft, joining defensive ends Shaka Toney ( Imhotep Charter) and Jayson Oweh, tight end Pat Freiermuth and offensive lineman Will Fries.

The Centre Daily Times and The Philadelphia Inquirer contributed to this report.