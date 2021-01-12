Penn State player from York County reportedly enters his name into NCAA transfer portal

STEVE HEISER

South Western High School graduate Drew Hartlaub has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

The news was first reported by 247Sports.

The York County product had been a walk-on safety at Penn State who had become a special-teams fixture for the Nittany Lions in the last few seasons on punt coverage.

The 5-foot, 11-inch, 177-pounder was a redshirt junior in 2020 who was known as one of the fastest players on the PSU roster.

In 2020, Hartlaub appeared in six games on special teams and was named the coaching staff's Special Teams Player of the Week vs. Michigan, when he collected his second career fumble recovery on a muffed Michigan punt return in the second quarter.

In 2019, he appeared in 12 games and was named the coaching staff's Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week after games vs. Buffalo and and Iowa. He earned his first career fumble recovery at Michigan State and recorded a career-best two tackles, both on punt coverage, when he was selected as the coaching staff's Special Teams Player of the Week.

In 2018, he appeared in 10 games and was named the team’s Scout Team Special Teams Player of the Year.

In 2017, he took his redshirt season.

At South Western, Hartlaub was a three-time letterman and was a team captain as a senior. He garnered three All-York-Adams Division I accolades as a wide receiver, returner and running back. Hartlaub’s high school career was hampered when he suffered a torn ACL injury in the first game of his junior season.

