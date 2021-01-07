Penn State's standout wideout, Jahan Dotson, says he'll return to Lions for 2021 season

JOSH FOLCK

The (Easton) Express-Times (TNS)

Jahan Dotson will be back with the Penn State football team next season.

The junior wide receiver announced on Twitter Thursday night that he will return for the Nittany Lions and not leave school early for the NFL draft.

Dotson led the Big Ten with 884 receiving yards this season. He finished the year with 52 catches and eight touchdowns. He also had 197 punt return yards this season, including an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown against Michigan State in a 39-24 victory on Dec. 12.

In other Penn State news on Thursday, offensive lineman C.J. Thorpe announced he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. Thorpe has two years of eligibility remaining and hopes to play on the defensive line with his new school. Thorpe started three games on the offensive line for PSU in 2020, but missed the latter half of the season for undisclosed reasons.

Additionally, defensive lineman Judge Culpepper, who had earlier entered the transfer portal, announced Thursday he will transfer to Toledo. Culpepper had just 5.5 tackles and a sack over the last two seasons with the Nittany Lions.

Wednesday, former PSU defensive lineman Antonio Shelton announced he's transferring to Florida.

Penn State finished the season with a 4-5 record, winning its last four games.