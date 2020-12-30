Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries reportedly will not return to program for 2021

PARTH UPADHYAYA

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Penn State redshirt senior offensive lineman Will Fries won't return for an additional season and will instead prepare for the 2021 NFL draft, according to a report on Tuesday afternoon from Lions247.

The 6-foot-6, 306-pound Cranford, New Jersey, native started in all nine games this season for the Nittany Lions. After Penn State's first three losses of the season — to Indiana, Ohio State and Maryland — Fries switched from right tackle to right guard as players were shuffled around on the offensive line. A struggling offensive line eventually found its groove, surrendering eight sacks in the Nittany Lions final four games after giving up 20 during an 0-5 stretch to start the season.

Fries was named second-team All-Big Ten by the conference's coaches and was given an honorable mention by the media.

For his career, Fries started 42 games — 26 games at right tackle, nine at left tackle and seven at left guard.

Penn State is also expected to lose another starting offensive lineman in redshirt senior Michal Menet to graduation. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Rasheed Walker, redshirt junior offensive lineman Mike Miranda and redshirt junior offensive lineman C.J. Thorpe have yet to make decisions on whether they'll enter the NFL Draft or return for another season.